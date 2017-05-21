Ekiti State Government Stops Planned Burial Of Moji Olaiya In Canada

The Ekiti State Government waded into the planned burial of late Nollwood actress burial, Moji Olaiya slated for yesterday, May 19 in Canada. Encomium reports that Ekiti State government pleaded that her remains be returned to Nigeria. The late actress’s home state has volunteered to bankroll the shipment of the corpse to Nigeria. She …

