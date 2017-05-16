Ekiti State new Government house named after Late Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo

The new Governor house in Ekiti State has been named after the former Governor of the Old Western Region, the late Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo (retd.) by the present governor Ayodele Fayose. The governor has also threatened to prosecute husbands who beat their wives, saying the state would not condone violence against women. Fayose stated this …

The post Ekiti State new Government house named after Late Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

