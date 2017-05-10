Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital 2017/2018 School Of Nursing Admission is on

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to notify the general public and interested applicants that admission forms into the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) School of Nursing for 2017/2018 Academic session are now available. ENTRY REQUIREMENT: Candidate must possess a minimum of Five Credits in WASC/SSCE/NECO to include English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics at not more …

The post Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital 2017/2018 School Of Nursing Admission is on appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.