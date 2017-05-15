Ekiti to name Government House after Adebayo, threatens to jail violent husbands

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has directed that the new Government House, Oke Ayaba, be named after the Governor of the old western region, the late Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo. The governor has also threatened to prosecute husbands who beat their wives, saying the state would not condone violence against women in Ekiti State. Fayose […]

