Ekiti to name Govt House after late Gen Adebayo

EKITI State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has directed that the new government house, named Oke Ayaba, be named after the Governor of the old western region, the late Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo. The state is also to name the General hospital, Iyin-Ekiti, built by the late general after him. Governor Fayose stated these at a meeting he […]

