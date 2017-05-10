Ekpo tasks home-based to seize Eagles chance

Ex-international, Friday Ekpo has urged MFM FC’s Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun as well as Akwa United’s Alhassan Ibrahim not to get carried away following their invitation to the Super Eagles camp,

Eagles coach Gernot Rohr released a 25-man squad for a planned camping programme in France and the friendly match against a Corsica team later in May.

Odey, Olatubosun, Ibrahim and Ikechukwu Ezenwa of IfeanyiUbah are the four home-based players listed by Rohr for the camping. Odey is currently the Nigeria Professional Football League’s top scorer with 14 goals, while Ibrahim has 10 goals.

Reacting to the invitation of Odey, Olatunbosun and Ibrahim, Ekpo advised the players to seize the opportunity in order to stand a chance of getting invited in future.

“They should not allow their invitation into the Super Eagles get into their heads and make them lose concentration, rather the invitation should spur them to do more so that they don’t get dropped after first call up,” former Nigeria midfielder Ekpo said

The post Ekpo tasks home-based to seize Eagles chance appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

