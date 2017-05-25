Ekweremadu calls for removal of age criterion for political offices

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu has called for the total removal of age as a criterion for holding political offices in Nigeria. Ekweremadu instead wants the electorate to make their choices, based on their assessment of the competence of aspirants during elections. This was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on […]

Ekweremadu calls for removal of age criterion for political offices

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

