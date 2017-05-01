Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekweremadu canvases for N50,000 minimum wage

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has reiterated his call for the implementation of N50,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers. Ekweremadu stated this in his goodwill message to workers on May Day. He said the current N18,000 minimum wage was no longer realistic, given the hyperinflation in the country, which he said had […]

Ekweremadu canvases for N50,000 minimum wage

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.