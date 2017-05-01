Ekweremadu canvases for N50,000 minimum wage

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has reiterated his call for the implementation of N50,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers. Ekweremadu stated this in his goodwill message to workers on May Day. He said the current N18,000 minimum wage was no longer realistic, given the hyperinflation in the country, which he said had […]

Ekweremadu canvases for N50,000 minimum wage

