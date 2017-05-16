Pages Navigation Menu

Ekweremadu leads Enugu people to pray for Buhari

Posted on May 16, 2017

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has joined many Nigerians praying for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. Ekweremadu, according to a statement issued in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, led a special prayer at the Expanded Stakeholders Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu West Senatorial District […]

Hello. Add your message here.