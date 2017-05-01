Ekweremadu Reiterates Call for N50,000 Minimum Wage

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AS Nigerian Workers mark this year’s workers’ day, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has reiterated his call for the implementation of N50,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

According to Ekweremadu, the current N18,000 minimum wage was no longer realistic given the hyperinflation in the country, just as he said that this has made it difficult for overwhelming majority of Nigerian workers to afford the basic needs of life, adding that the nation could afford N50,000 minimum wage through proper management of the economy and prudent expenditure by all levels of government.

In a goodwill message to workers on May Day signed by his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said: “I felicitate with our workers who toil day and night to move the nation forward. But we must collectively show the workers that we care beyond lip service. Importantly, it is high time we raised the minimum wage from N18,000 to N50,000. It does not make sense to preach anti-corruption alone without giving people the opportunity to earn honest and meaningful living.

“The truth is that the take-home pay can no longer take the workers home. Where it does, it cannot keep their homes happy because they can hardly afford a bag of rice, let alone pay school fees, and foot other basic bills”.

Ekweremadu wished the workers a happy May Day.

