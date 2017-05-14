El-rufai denies Chief of Staff’s comment that he won’t contest in 2019

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied comment by his chief of staff, that he would not run for a second term. This is contained in a statement he personally signed on Sunday. The governor said he would not announce his next political move through anyone and vowed to fire appointees caught politicking instead of […]

El-rufai denies Chief of Staff's comment that he won't contest in 2019

