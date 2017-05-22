el-Rufai probes discovery of AK-47 rifles at accident scene

By Ben Agande

Kaduna State Government has ordered an investigation into the discovery of five locally-made AK-47 rifles and magazines in a car that was involved in an accident last week.

Recall that two vehicles were involved in an accident on May 12 at Mazuga, Kachia Local Government Area and during the rescue of trapped passengers, five rifles and magazine were found in one of the vehicles.

In a statement in Kaduna yesterday, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, said after a briefing by the state Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Salisu Galadanci, Gover-nor Nasir el-Rufai ordered an immediate probe of the source of the weapons and possible prosecution of those involved.

The post el-Rufai probes discovery of AK-47 rifles at accident scene appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

