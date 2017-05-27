El-Rufai scores self high on infrastructure provision

Gov.Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna state, said on Friday that his administration was on track in delivering vital infrastructure to the people.

The governor, who inspected ongoing projects in Kubau Local Government, said he was satisfied with the level of progress recorded in the projects being executed by his administration.

El-Rufai had visited Galma Dam which would supply water to Zaria regional water project expected to be inaugurated on May 27.

Galma dam facility would be used for irrigation to help in the development of the rural communities.

” I am happy with the progress so far on all our project. The Shehu Idris school of health and technology Pambeguwa campus is however not very impressive.

“Other than that all our other projects are going well. I am very proud that much of the work is being done by indigenous contractors and they are doing good quality work.

“I am happy that Kubau local government is being well serviced with projects and I am happy with the efforts being made by both the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Works as well as the member representing Kubau, they are doing well and the people are happy “, El-Rufai said,

He reiterated that his administration would continue to deliver more developments across the state.

Gov El-rufai also inspected Dutsenwai-Anchau road, which was almost completed.

The post El-Rufai scores self high on infrastructure provision appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

