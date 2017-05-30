Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

El-Rufai to Goodluck Jonathan: Wait for final report on NEC Ad-hoc Committee of Ecological Fund

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna State has advised former President, Goodluck Jonathan to wait for the presentation of the final report of the NEC Ad-hoc Committee on the Ecological Fund before he responds. Briefing newsmen in Kaduna through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, governor El-Rufai said, “Former President […]

El-Rufai to Goodluck Jonathan: Wait for final report on NEC Ad-hoc Committee of Ecological Fund

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.