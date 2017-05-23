El-Rufi’a calls for review of security operational strategies

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufi’a of Kaduna State, on Tuesday called for a review of operational strategies and preparedness on security challenges facing the country.

The governor made the call at the opening of Combat Arms Training week at the Infantry Corps Centre Jaji, Kaduna state.

The theme of the training is ” Achieving Operational Effectiveness in Combat Arms:Imperative for Professional Responsiveness “.

According to him, the security challenges in the country are dynamic in nature as such require new approaches to contain.

“Tackling them requires innovative approaches and multi-faceted strategies.

“It is therefore necessary for the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to evolve vibrant methods of proactively containing these security threats bedevilling our country,” he said.

The governor saluted the military and other security agencies for the tremendous efforts made in containing the “horrendous” security challenges the state, including ethno-religious clashes, cattle rustling, armed banditry.

He said that the Army had also been in the forefront in combating, terrorism, kidnapping, economic sabotage and other civil disturbances across the country.

The governor noted that the military were now better placed to perform their constitutional duties due to the enabling environment created by the Buhari administration.

“Our President Muhammadu Buhari, deserves commendation for the visionary leadership and for providing the logistics needed to transform the Army.

“I commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, for his effort at maintaining high standards in the Nigerian Army through consistent training and support programmes. ” El-Rufi’a added.

The governor was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas

