Elayo Family Organizes 1 Year Memorial Service For 33rd Osana Of Keana

By Achor Abimaje, Jos

The Elayo Osheka Royal Family, Kauran Osana Osheka Ozengya Iwagu, Keana of Nassarawa State has organised a memorial mass and one year anniversary in honour of Sen. Emmanuel Oyantikpo Elayo, the 33rd Osana of Keana who passed away in May last year.

He was elected Senator of the Federal Republic in 1993 on the

platform of the Social Democratic party SDP representing Plateau West senatorial zone in the present day Nassarawa state.

Osana of Keana a first class traditional ruler and the President of Keana local traditional council was selected by the traditional kingmakers in 2003.

According to a press statement signed and issued in Jos by Mark Elayo the Turaki Keana and made available to LEADERSHIP- weekend said the Catholic Bishop of Lafia Dioceses Most Rev. Dr Mathew Ishaya Audu while officiating the memorial mass at St. John Catholic Mission Keana eulogized the late Emmanuel Elayo and described him as a man of peace

who lived his whole life fighting for the unity and development of Alago Nation, Nassarawa state and Nigeria at large.

