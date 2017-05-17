Elderson Echiejile Super Eagles defender wants to use sports to save Nigerian kids from poverty – Pulse Nigeria
|
Elderson Echiejile Super Eagles defender wants to use sports to save Nigerian kids from poverty
Pulse Nigeria
Echiejile through a new campaign is creating awareness on poverty for children and has identified sports as a main tool. Published: 53 minutes ago , Refreshed: 52 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Elderson Echiejile play Elderson Echiejile wants …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!