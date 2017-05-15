Elections: demanding for money before voting is political corruption- Odeneye

By Urowayino Jeremiah

Hon Kehinde Odeneye, member representing Ijebu Central Federal Constituency has described the act of collecting money from elective office seekers as political corruption.

vanguard learnt today, in Ijebu-Ode, during a skills acquisition and empowerment programme, the lawmaker urged electorate not to demand or collect money from politicians to vote them into office.

He said “If you do not collect money from them and they do not perform, you can curse them. But if you have collected money, the curse will have no effect,’’

Odeneye, is a chartered accountant and House Committee member on Public Accounts

