Electoral Committee Members List Released

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has released a list of committee members for Elections into the National Sports Federations.

Each Federation will have a Chairman and two other electoral committee members during the elections.

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung, members of the Electoral Committee were carefully chosen based on merit, experience and ability to deliver following wide consultations with the Nigeria Olympic Committee NOC.

Barrister Dalung advised the Electoral Committee members to shun corrupt practices capable of marring the elections and deliver selfless service for the success of Nigerian sports generally.

“The Ministry is determined to deliver democratically elected National Federations which will move sports to the next level. In achieving this, we are guided by rules and regulations that are not only limited to us but inspired by International best practices.

“I therefore urge those contesting not to be distracted by desperate desires to undermine the ongoing reforms in the sector. However, we must concentrate on seeking genuine and credible support from the people for leadership.

“I urge you to resist any temptation of acting outside selfless service for our dear country. At trying moments like these, the call to duty can be Herculean but posterity will record our judgement positively. I congratulate the electoral committee members and wish them the best,” Dalung said.

Elections Congress for the election of Zonal Representatives, Vice Presidents and Presidents of National Sports Federations will proceed as rescheduled for June 13, 2017 while the adjusted program leading to the elections will be released in due course.

