Electoral Reform: Nnamani committee submits report

AFTER completing its mandate of looking at the grey areas of the countryâ€™s electoral law, the Senator Ken Nnamani led 24- man Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee set up to review the laws governing the electoral process and make recommendations for reforms, has submitted its report to the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and […]

The post Electoral Reform: Nnamani committee submits report appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

