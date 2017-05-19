Electricity Market: Operator will penalise defaulters of market rules – TCN

The Market Operator (MO), an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), will henceforth penalise operators, who fail to comply with the market rules in the Nigerian Electricity Market (NEM). Mr Moshood Saleema, the Market Operator, announced this at a stakeholders’ workshop in Abuja on Thursday. The Market Operator is the commercial administrator of the NEM.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

