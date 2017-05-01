Electricity row: Okowa invites Chevron, Kokodiagbene community – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Electricity row: Okowa invites Chevron, Kokodiagbene community
Vanguard
ASABA—DELTA State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has summoned Chevron Nigeria Limited and Kokodiagbene community, in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state, which threatened, last week, to occupy Otunana Flow …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!