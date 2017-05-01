Electricity row: Okowa invites Chevron, Kokodiagbene community

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—DELTA State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has summoned Chevron Nigeria Limited and Kokodiagbene community, in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state, which threatened, last week, to occupy Otunana Flow Station, operated by the oil multinational, following its alleged failure to extend electricity to the host riverine settlement, to the State Security Council meeting, scheduled for Wednesday in Asaba.

Vanguard learned that the letter inviting representatives of the community to the meeting was signed by the Director of Department of Security Services, Governor’s Office, Asaba, A.C Abuah.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Chevron, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, could not be reached, as his line was switched off, while a text message to his phone was yet to be responded to.

The letter read: “I am directed to invite you to the State Security Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, to deliberate further on issue your community is having with Chevron. Venue is the old Exco Chamber, new Government House, Asaba.”

When contacted, chairman of the community, Mr Sheriff Mulade, said: “It is true that we have been invited to the State Security Council meeting on Wednesday, at the old Exco Chamber, New Government House, Asaba. We are ready to appear again at the meeting.”

