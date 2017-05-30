Pages Navigation Menu

Electronic fraud in Nigeria peaks at N2.9bn, raises calls for review of cybercrime law

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News, Technology | 0 comments

At N2.19 billion just within 12 months, Nigeria witnessed elevated levels of losses to Electronic fraud in 2016, a situation which now raises calls for a review of the 2015  cybercrime Act which stakeholders, on Tuesday said has been difficult to enforce due to lapses in that document. According to figures seen in the 2016…

