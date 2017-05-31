Elonu ‘Keen To Get’ D’Tigress To FIBA World Cup 2018

Perfumaria Avenida of Spain forward, Adaora Elonu, has made known her intention to help the Nigerian national senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, to get to the FIBA World Cup 2018, slated for Spain.

Nigeria, last year, failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics, but the FIBA Women’s World Cup 2018 in Spain is a goal that Elonu would look forward to, having led Nigeria in scoring during the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2015 as well as the 2016 FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Nantes, France.

Elonu, 27, said the team would do better at this year’s African Championship in Mali.

“Looking at the teams in the tournament and in our group, I think it will be another exciting FIBA Women’s AfroBasket. Our group, similar to the other group is strong. We played all of the teams in our group in Cameroon, but as two years have passed the teams may have changed.

“I am truly happy that we are in the competition. Whether as the underdog, the favorite, or a happy competitor, the team that represents Nigeria will fight like always. Finishing third in Cameroon was not our goal, we wanted to win, but that event led us to Nantes and gave us a different look and feel. It was a wonderful experience, although punching a [Rio Olympics] ticket would have been phenomenal. We grew as a team during that summer period, and hope that we can only move forward with that growth,” said the petite forward.

Nigeria has been drawn in Group B, along with Senegal, Egypt, Mozambique, Guinea and a team that will qualify from FIBA Africa Zone 4.

“We are still growing, so I think consistency will be a good improvement for us. We can always get better and consistency will help that transpire smoothly.”

The post Elonu ‘Keen To Get’ D’Tigress To FIBA World Cup 2018 appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

