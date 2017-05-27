Elvis Presley’s private jet sells for well below estimated auction price

Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed Jetstar aircraft was just sold at auction. It was customized by the King of Rock & Roll himself, and includes paperwork proving its provenance. The final price was below the multi-million dollar estimate.

