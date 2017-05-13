Embattled Nasarawa State NLC Chairman suspends industrial action

Mr Abdulahi Adeka, the embattled Chairman, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Nasarawa State chapter, has announced the suspension of the ongoing strike action embarked upon by organised labour in the state. Organised labour in the state embarked on an indefinite strike from Friday, May 12, to press home their demand for payment of arrears of salaries […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

