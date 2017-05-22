Embracing Animation Technology Will Boost Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has made a strong pitch for Nigeria to embrace the growing Animation technology in order to benefit from what has become a $300-billion industry and which represents 25% of the global audiovisual market. Addressing the opening ceremony of the 7th African Digital TV Development Seminar in Beijing, China, on Monday, the Minister said a developed animation industry in Nigeria will be a boost to the country’s already-established entertainm ent industry and make the country an outsourcing destination for global animation services. ”American animation has developed as America’s sixth largest pillar industry; in Japan, the animation industry has outperformed automobile, iron & steel industries to be the third largest industry; and South Korea has undertaken nearly one third of the global animation production business.

