Eminem Vs New Zealand: Rapper Sues Country Over Lose Yourself

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment, New Zealand | 0 comments

Rapper Eminem launched legal action against New Zealand’s ruling political party on Monday, accusing it of using an unlicensed version of his hit “Lose Yourself” in a campaign advert. According to BBC News, lawyers of the popular the US rap artist told the High Court in Wellington that he never gave the National Party permission…

