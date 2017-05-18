Emir of Kano Warns on pipeline vandalism

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called on the people of Kano to individually assist in safeguarding the nation’s oil and gas facilities by watching out for pipeline vandals within their communities.

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC in a statement issued on Thursday said the Emir made the call while he received the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Kacalla Baru, at his Palace in Kano, on Tuesday .

“I want to call on all our district heads, community leaders and the entire people of Kano State to consider safeguarding the nation’s oil and gas pipelines as a personal responsibility in their respective communities,” the Emir, who spoke in Hausa, stated.

The Emir, who stated that the Kano Emirate would set machinery in motion to ensure that all community leaders watch out for pipeline vandals within their domain, also carpeted the economic saboteurs for their unwholesome activities.

“Their actions have caused untold hardship on people’s lives and created huge negative impact on the environment as well as the economic prosperity of our nation,” the Emir added.

The Emir,according to the statement commended the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Kacalla Baru for re-inaugurating the Kano Depot which had led to the restoration of loading operations in the state.

He said as the Centre of Commerce, Kano would soon experience the positive impact of the resuscitation of the Kano depot. “It is my hope that this development will also solve the power issues of our industrial areas in Sharada, Bompai and Challawa,” he noted.

The Emir also commended the GMD for bringing his personal attributes of honesty and integrity to bear on the operations of the Corporation.

“As someone I have known over the years for honesty and integrity, it is no surprise that the Corporation is recording remarkable milestones under his leadership.

“Whoever knows you and knows what should be done to revamp the NNPC will be happy with your appointment. We pray God to continue to guide you in the execution of this huge responsibility”, the Emir stated.

Responding, the GMD said his team was in Kano to re-commission the Kano Depot which has been down since January 2014.

He also thanked the Emir for his efforts at galvanising the Kano community to help towards safeguarding the nation’s oil and gas assets.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA

The post Emir of Kano Warns on pipeline vandalism appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

