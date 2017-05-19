Emir Sanusi cannot escape probe – Kano Speaker, Rurum vows

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, has maintained that the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II cannot escape being probed for financial misconduct. Rurum said this while reacting to a call by a member of the Federal House of Representatives, Aliyu Sani Madakin Gini (APC, Dala) urging the […]

Emir Sanusi cannot escape probe – Kano Speaker, Rurum vows

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

