Emir Sanusi criticises continuous importation of goods

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has stressed the need to revive moribund local industries, to create the much needed employment for Nigerians. Sanusi, who also criticised the continued importation of goods which Nigeria has the capacity to produce, was speaking during the opening of the Kano State Investment Summit at the Government House, Kano. […]

