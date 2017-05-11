Emirates airline profits plunge 82.5% in past year – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
Emirates airline profits plunge 82.5% in past year
Aljazeera.com
Carrier posts first drop in annual profits for five years, hit by US dollar's rise, competition and travel restrictions. 11 May 2017 19:12 GMT. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social …
Emirates well placed to grow in the long term, analysts say
Emirates posts 29th straight year of profitability
Emirates profit plunges 82% in wake of Trump's travel ban
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!