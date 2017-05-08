Emma Watson wins first gender-neutral MTV TV & Movie Award for Beauty & the Beast – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Emma Watson wins first gender-neutral MTV TV & Movie Award for Beauty & the Beast
BBC News
Emma Watson has won the first gender-neutral prize at the MTV TV & Movie Awards. The former Harry Potter star picked up the best big-screen actor gong for her role as Belle in Beauty & the Beast and said it was "very meaningful". She beat other male …
Emma Watson and Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown win at 'genderless' MTV awards
2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Review: In Attempting to Reinvent, It May Have Destabilized All Awards Shows
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017: The winners
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!