Emmanuel Macron and his rise as an elite mould-breaker

Emmanuel Macron, 39, was elected the youngest-ever president of France on Sunday, campaigning on a centrist, a pro-European position that helped him win support from both left and right against National Front leader Marine Le Pen. Throughout his campaign, the former economy minister cast himself as a political outsider despite an elite CV. Pointing to what he called an outdated left-right divide that has dominated French politics for years, Macron last year formed his own new political movement, called En Marche!

