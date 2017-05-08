Emmanuel Macron elected president of France

Macron, running as a centrist, won between 65.5 and 66.1 percent of the vote ahead of Le Pen on between 33.9 percent and 34.5 percent. The new French leader– who formed his party just 12 months ago and has no members of parliament – has celebrated his victory in downtown Paris, the AFP reported Sunday.…

The post Emmanuel Macron elected president of France appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

