Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Emmanuel Macron is the New French President-Elect!

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidency with a decisive victory over the Far-Right Marine Le Pen that his supporters hailed as holding back the tide of populism. Macron, 39, a former economy minister who ran as a “neither left nor right” independent promising to shake up the French political system, took 65.1% to Le Pen’s 34.9%, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.