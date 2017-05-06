Emmanuel Macron’s email allegedly compromised by Russian hackers
Russian hackers are prime suspects in France as nine gigabytes of email belonging to the leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign was thrown online, hours to Sunday’s election. It is not clear yet the extent of the damage the leak may have caused for Macron. But he remains the frontrunner in an election billed […]
