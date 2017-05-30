Empire’s Hakeem Lyon To Feature in Elvis Chuks New Movie
Nollywood producer and actor, Elvis Chuks is pictured on set with Empire star, Bryshere Y. Gray (Hakeem Lyon) in Atlanta, USA. According to reports, Chuks is working on a new project which will feature the rapper-actor as well as other Hollywood actors in Vivica Fox, Wendy Robinson and Lamman Rucker.
