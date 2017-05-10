Employment Equity report shows persistent and deep-rooted inequalities, says ANC – Citizen
Employment Equity report shows persistent and deep-rooted inequalities, says ANC
The labour minister released the 17th Employment Equity Report that showed that white people occupied 68% of top management positions. The African National Congress (ANC) said on Wednesday that the latest Employment Equity Report painted a picture …
Affirmative Action isn't going anywhere, says minister
Deep rooted inequalities still a reality – ANC
