Empower Bank to dole out loans to 40 000 youth’s – Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
|
Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
|
Empower Bank to dole out loans to 40 000 youth's
Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
Close to 40 000 young entrepreneurs have been earmarked to get loans from the newly formed Empower Bank. President Robert Mugabe's daughter, Bona is among the board members. According to Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwao, who is also the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!