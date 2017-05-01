Emre Can strikes at Watford to strengthen Liverpool hold on top four – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Emre Can strikes at Watford to strengthen Liverpool hold on top four
The Guardian
Emre Can scores Liverpool's goal with an overhead kick just before half-time which was enough to beat Watford. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters. Premier League. Emre Can strikes at Watford to strengthen Liverpool hold on top four. Supported by.
Superb Can goal gives Liverpool the win
Watford 0-1 Liverpool: Emre Can scores overhead kick
Watford 0 Liverpool 1: Can's stunner sees Reds capitalise on rivals' slip-ups
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!