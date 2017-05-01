Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Emre Can strikes at Watford to strengthen Liverpool hold on top four – The Guardian

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Emre Can strikes at Watford to strengthen Liverpool hold on top four
The Guardian
Emre Can scores Liverpool's goal with an overhead kick just before half-time which was enough to beat Watford. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters. Premier League. Emre Can strikes at Watford to strengthen Liverpool hold on top four. Supported by.
Superb Can goal gives Liverpool the winESPN FC (blog)
Watford 0-1 Liverpool: Emre Can scores overhead kickDaily Mail
Watford 0 Liverpool 1: Can's stunner sees Reds capitalise on rivals' slip-upsGoal.com
BBC Sport –Express.co.uk –Belfast Telegraph –Sports Mole
all 277 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.