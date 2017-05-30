Enatarari Kalango wins British Council Cambridge learner awards

A student of Meadow Hall College, Lagos, Enatarari Kalango, has won the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards. She received the prestigious award for her exceptional performance in the June 2016 Cambridge examinations.

Enatarari won the prize for the Best Across Eight Cambridge IGCSEs in the Cambridge International Examinations conducted across the six continents of the world in June 2016.

The international qualifications are recognised by the world’s best universities and employers as giving students a wide range of options in their education and career.

The award ceremony, which held at the Intercontinental Hotel on May 19, was designed to recognise Outstanding Cambridge Learners in 2015 and 2016 and the partner schools that have exemplified Equality, Diversity, Inclusion (EDI) and Child Protection policies.

Enatarari achieved all A-stars (A*) in nine of her IGCSE subjects; (English, Mathematics, Biology, Geography, Literature, Business Studies, Economics, History and ICT). She was also the Valedictorian 2016 having obtained the highest GPA in her Year Group. In her Cambridge Checkpoint examination in June 2014, Enatarari got the highest attainable score in all her subjects (English 6.0, Mathematics 6.0 and Science 6.0).

Speaking on the award, Enatarari thanked her parents; saying, “my base of support was and still is my family. They prayed for me, motivated me and reassured me that I could be the best. Knowing that I had parents who tailored every decision they made for my good, how could I not strive to make them proud?”

She also credits her school’s boarding house, noting, “they created a system where peers worked together to better each other, and improvements were rewarded at the same time as pushing us to try harder. She praises Meadow Hall College for her tremendous feat; saying “Meadow Hall College encourages every student to reach their God-given potential and on a personal level, every single one of my teachers was devoted and passionate about their job.”

She said, “I am finishing my first year of A-levels in England. Next year, I hope to be accepted to the University of Cambridge to study Economics. I want to thank my parents, my brother and Meadow Hall. I believe my success at IGCSEs was the start of a streak, with many more to come.”

Her delight in winning such a prestigious award was evident to see. She said, “to be identified as an Outstanding Learner and receive recognition for it has made me resolve to keep working hard in my academics and extra-curricular activities.”

In her remark, the Principal of Meadow Hall College, Mrs. Senami Adepoju, said the school is focused on grooming life-long learners and building a learning organisation that is conversant with the use of 21st century learning methodologies and strategies.

She listed achievements of the school to include: winners of the International Schools Swimming Competition 2017, winners of the French Competition (2012 & 2016) organised by Alliance Francais and the French Embassy, four time and current winners of the AISEN Dance Competition (2012 -2016), 1st position in 2016 AISEN Public Speaking Competition, one of Nigeria’s representatives at the World Robotic Olympiad 2015 and 1st position in AISEN Primary School Maths in 2017.

