End of road for General Motors in India – Daily News & Analysis

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Business


End of road for General Motors in India
Around 100 years after first entering Indian automobile market, the US-headquartered General Motors (GM) announced exiting the country's domestic car market. Though the company will cease sales of Chevrolet vehicles in the India by the end of 2017, the …
General Motors to stop selling cars in India by DecemberFinancial Express
GM will cut operations in India, South AfricaNaija247news
GM to stop selling cars in India but not pulling outArab News
The New Indian Express –WLTZ 38 NBC –Nikkei Asian Review
