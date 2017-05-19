End of road for General Motors in India – Daily News & Analysis
Daily News & Analysis
End of road for General Motors in India
Daily News & Analysis
Around 100 years after first entering Indian automobile market, the US-headquartered General Motors (GM) announced exiting the country's domestic car market. Though the company will cease sales of Chevrolet vehicles in the India by the end of 2017, the …
