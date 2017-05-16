End-Stage kidney patient seeks help

By Gloria Orogun

PATIENCE Frederick Udoh, a 47 years old female who is known to be hypertensive for five years was recently diagnosed with advanced chronic kidney disease (Stage 5) in November, 2016.

She commenced on twice weekly maintenance haemodialysis and has remained on dialysis to date.

Patience requires a kidney transplant which is estimated to cost N8,500,000.

The sum covers the pre-transplant work for donor and recipient, transplant surgery and immediate post-transplant care for donor and recipient.

Patience will also require additional funds for lifelong immunosuppressive therapy to prevent transplant rejection.

If you wish to help kindly send your donation to Patience Fredrick, UBA Plc, Acct No. 2095164342, or call 08020746624.

The post End-Stage kidney patient seeks help appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

