Enemies’ve planted thorns in our party — Adeyeye, Makarfi PDP

WHAT is your reaction to the decision of the Supreme Court to hear the case on May 25?

What can we do about it? The Supreme Court has its processes, and to the best of my knowledge, I still commend the justices because they agreed to give us an early date (May 25) especially given the fact that there are so many cases before them and they will soon go on vacation in July.

Written addresses

We are happy that they have been able to give us a date on May 25 and they have asked all parties to submit their written addresses before then. So, I believe that by May 25 we can still take the matter from there.

Is the crisis not affecting the fortunes of the party?

This is a price to be paid for what is going on for now within the party especially for us. The enemy has planted thorns among us within our party, who they are using to destroy this party.

They can enjoy this pyrrhic victory for a while, but at the end of the day, that will not remove the suffering of Nigerians, that will not remove the fact that we are in a serious economic recession, that Nigerians are going through the worst period of their lives since independence, that will not remove the fact that people are tired of their tyrannical rule and their dictatorship.

At the end of the day when these matters are resolved by the grace of God, those that the enemies have planted among us and themselves will be disgraced in this country.

We will have our patience and keep on hoping for the best.

