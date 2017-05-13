Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Energy minister says it’s far from over for nuclear deal – Citizen

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Energy minister says it's far from over for nuclear deal
Citizen
Members of Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and other organisations celebrate in the rain outside the Western Cape High Court after it ruled against governments proposed nuclear deal in Cape Town, South …
SA to sign new nuclear power pacts after court rulingEyewitness News
Energy minister won't appeal court ruling on nuclear energyIndependent Online
South Africa Accepts Nuclear Plant Ruling, Plans to Start OverBloomberg
Times LIVE –Jacaranda FM
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.