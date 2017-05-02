Enforce the law to ensure smooth August 8 polls, Karua tells IEBC

Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has emphasised the need for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to put in place adequate measures to ensure the August 8 polls are not …



and more »