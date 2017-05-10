Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ENGAGING YOUTHS IN SOCIO-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Editorial | 0 comments

If there is one issue that can never be overflogged in Nigeria’s polity, it is how to engage her teeming youths in socioeconomic activities through job creation. Analysts are of the view that, the issue of job creation vis-a-vis unemployment is as crucial as social security, economic growth and national security of Nigeria. Last year’s […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.