English Football League play-off results

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

English Football League play-off first leg results on Thursday:

League One

Bradford City 1 Fleetwood Town 0

Millwall 0 Scunthorpe United 0

Second legs: Sunday May 7.

