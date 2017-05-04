English Football League play-off results
English Football League play-off first leg results on Thursday:
League One
Bradford City 1 Fleetwood Town 0
Millwall 0 Scunthorpe United 0
Second legs: Sunday May 7.
The post English Football League play-off results appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!